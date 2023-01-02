Analysis of Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR): Selected Notes

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) closed the day trading at $24.47 down -0.20% from the previous closing price of $24.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 264898 shares were traded. PYCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PYCR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 269.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On March 29, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $29.

On February 01, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $26.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on February 01, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when MILLER SCOTT DAVID bought 2,700 shares for $25.47 per share. The transaction valued at 68,760 led to the insider holds 179,437 shares of the business.

PRIDE GP, INC. sold 6,000,000 shares of PYCR for $170,730,000 on Dec 01. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $28.45 per share. On Oct 05, another insider, Corr Jonathan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,508 shares for $31.80 each. As a result, the insider received 47,947 and left with 25,834 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYCR has reached a high of $34.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PYCR traded about 539.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PYCR traded about 494.39k shares per day. A total of 175.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.87M. Shares short for PYCR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.33M with a Short Ratio of 7.92M, compared to 7.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.75% and a Short% of Float of 15.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $113.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $114M to a low estimate of $112.9M. As of the current estimate, Paycor HCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89.82M, an estimated increase of 26.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $518.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $511.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $514.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.39M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $605.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $621M and the low estimate is $574.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.