Analysis of Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD): Selected Notes

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) closed the day trading at $33.98 down -0.41% from the previous closing price of $34.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 478476 shares were traded. RPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.08.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RPD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Thomas Corey E. sold 41,620 shares for $36.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,520,158 led to the insider holds 428,074 shares of the business.

Thomas Corey E. sold 41,619 shares of RPD for $1,526,432 on Dec 15. The CEO now owns 428,074 shares after completing the transaction at $36.68 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Thomas Corey E., who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 41,619 shares for $38.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,583,403 and left with 428,074 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPD has reached a high of $121.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RPD traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RPD traded about 804.72k shares per day. A total of 58.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.30M. Shares short for RPD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.24M, compared to 4.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.42% and a Short% of Float of 8.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $175.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $177.14M to a low estimate of $167.87M. As of the current estimate, Rapid7 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134.22M, an estimated increase of 30.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.92M, an increase of 23.30% less than the figure of $30.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183.5M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $694M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $654.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $686.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $535.4M, up 28.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $828.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $846.8M and the low estimate is $795.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.