Analysis of Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R): Selected Notes

The closing price of Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) was $83.57 for the day, down -0.12% from the previous closing price of $83.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 278020 shares were traded. R stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of R’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $96 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Sensing John S. sold 14,149 shares for $92.86 per share. The transaction valued at 1,313,876 led to the insider holds 45,343 shares of the business.

Ravindran Rajeev sold 2,640 shares of R for $246,998 on Nov 28. The EVP & CIO now owns 10,220 shares after completing the transaction at $93.56 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, GALLO-AQUINO CRISTINA, who serves as the SVP and Controller of the company, sold 3,690 shares for $92.47 each. As a result, the insider received 341,214 and left with 18,642 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ryder’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, R has reached a high of $97.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.05.

Shares Statistics:

R traded an average of 477.56K shares per day over the past three months and 219.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.80M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for R as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.30% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.24, R has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.64. The current Payout Ratio is 14.20% for R, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 1993 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.88 and a low estimate of $3.12, while EPS last year was $3.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.89, with high estimates of $3.07 and low estimates of $2.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.35 and $14.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.58. EPS for the following year is $11, with 9 analysts recommending between $11.5 and $9.98.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.17B to a low estimate of $2.88B. As of the current estimate, Ryder System Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.6B, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.93B, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.86B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for R’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.66B, up 23.50% from the average estimate.