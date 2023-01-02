Are analysts optimistic about Charge Enterprises Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRGE) stock?

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) closed the day trading at $1.24 down -3.12% from the previous closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 362312 shares were traded. CRGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1780.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRGE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On May 23, 2022, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Harper-Denson Craig sold 100 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 250 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Harper-Denson Craig sold 700 shares of CRGE for $1,827 on Nov 16. The COO & CCO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.61 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Harper-Denson Craig, who serves as the COO & CCO of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $2.76 each. As a result, the insider received 20,700 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRGE has reached a high of $8.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9648, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4058.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRGE traded about 518.41K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRGE traded about 426.61k shares per day. A total of 188.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRGE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.26M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 6.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $786.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $841.12M and the low estimate is $732.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.