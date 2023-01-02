Are analysts optimistic about Informatica Inc.’s (NYSE:INFA) stock?

Informatica Inc. (NYSE: INFA) closed the day trading at $16.29 up 2.07% from the previous closing price of $15.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 267274 shares were traded. INFA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INFA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, FBN Securities on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On June 27, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $28.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when BROWN ERIC F sold 6,615 shares for $17.29 per share. The transaction valued at 114,373 led to the insider holds 108,437 shares of the business.

BROWN ERIC F sold 12,453 shares of INFA for $216,757 on Nov 25. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 108,437 shares after completing the transaction at $17.41 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, BROWN ERIC F, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 28,826 shares for $17.43 each. As a result, the insider received 502,437 and left with 108,437 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFA has reached a high of $37.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.76.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INFA traded about 365.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INFA traded about 254.77k shares per day. A total of 281.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.75M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INFA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.04M with a Short Ratio of 3.86M, compared to 3.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 10.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $404.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $408M to a low estimate of $399M. As of the current estimate, Informatica Inc.’s year-ago sales were $406.71M, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $390.44M, an increase of 7.80% over than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $417.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $368.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.44B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $1.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.