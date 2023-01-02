Are analysts optimistic about The ODP Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ODP) stock?

The closing price of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) was $45.54 for the day, down -0.42% from the previous closing price of $45.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 492225 shares were traded. ODP stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ODP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Colliers Securities on January 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $57.

On February 25, 2021, UBS Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $23 to $43.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on January 12, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Hlavinka Sarah E. bought 1,200 shares for $41.58 per share. The transaction valued at 49,896 led to the insider holds 10,050 shares of the business.

MALONEY ZOE sold 6,800 shares of ODP for $250,655 on Aug 17. The EVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 21,932 shares after completing the transaction at $36.86 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, GANNFORS JOHN, who serves as the EVP-Chief Merchandising and of the company, sold 11,899 shares for $46.42 each. As a result, the insider received 552,403 and left with 72,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ODP has reached a high of $49.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.89.

Shares Statistics:

ODP traded an average of 459.31K shares per day over the past three months and 540.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.58M. Shares short for ODP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.86M with a Short Ratio of 5.29M, compared to 4.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.99% and a Short% of Float of 16.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.72 and a low estimate of $1.72, while EPS last year was $1.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $4.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.4. EPS for the following year is $4.1, with 1 analysts recommending between $4.1 and $4.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ODP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.46B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.31B and the low estimate is $8.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.