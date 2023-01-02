Are CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, CureVac N.V.’s stock clocked out at $6.03, down -1.79% from its previous closing price of $6.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 497930 shares were traded. CVAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.84.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVAC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $20 from $55 previously.

On January 18, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $52.

On October 22, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $35.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on October 22, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVAC has reached a high of $36.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVAC traded 409.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 424.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 189.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.88M. Insiders hold about 52.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CVAC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 3.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.87 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$1.04, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$1.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $20.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.23M to a low estimate of $17.16M. As of the current estimate, CureVac N.V.’s year-ago sales were $33.43M, an estimated decrease of -38.60% from the year-ago figure.