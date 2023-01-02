Are Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Ranger Oil Corporation’s stock clocked out at $40.43, up 1.18% from its previous closing price of $39.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 347215 shares were traded. ROCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.53.

To gain a deeper understanding of ROCC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 81.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

As of this moment, Ranger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Over the past 52 weeks, ROCC has reached a high of $53.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.38.

It appears that ROCC traded 417.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 410.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.97M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ROCC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.21M, compared to 1.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.76% and a Short% of Float of 14.16%.

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.27 and a low estimate of $2.94, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.97, with high estimates of $3.69 and low estimates of $2.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.29 and $9.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.23. EPS for the following year is $11.94, with 4 analysts recommending between $13.67 and $10.63.

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $265M. It ranges from a high estimate of $271M to a low estimate of $259M. As of the current estimate, Ranger Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $141.06M, an estimated increase of 87.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $275.65M, an increase of 22.40% less than the figure of $87.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $295M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $256.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $962.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $579.49M, up 81.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.