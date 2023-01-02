As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) offers stability

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) closed the day trading at $9.67 up 1.15% from the previous closing price of $9.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 361353 shares were traded. ENFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.51.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ENFN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15 from $17 previously.

On November 15, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on November 15, 2021, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Groman Dan sold 5,103 shares for $14.06 per share. The transaction valued at 71,748 led to the insider holds 111,392 shares of the business.

Groman Dan sold 7,000 shares of ENFN for $95,830 on Nov 14. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 116,495 shares after completing the transaction at $13.69 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Bachert Steven M., who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 26,000 shares for $13.69 each. As a result, the insider received 355,940 and left with 164,225 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENFN has reached a high of $21.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ENFN traded about 303.83K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ENFN traded about 267.67k shares per day. A total of 85.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.00M. Shares short for ENFN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 2.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 9.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $38.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.8M to a low estimate of $38M. As of the current estimate, Enfusion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.05M, an estimated increase of 32.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.45M, an increase of 30.10% less than the figure of $32.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.62M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $151.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $149.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.7M, up 34.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $193.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $196.84M and the low estimate is $189.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.