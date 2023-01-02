As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Photronics Inc. (PLAB) offers stability

The closing price of Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) was $16.83 for the day, down -0.47% from the previous closing price of $16.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 692097 shares were traded. PLAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.63.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLAB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on April 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $21 from $19 previously.

On February 25, 2021, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $13.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 11, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when TYSON MITCHELL G sold 2,000 shares for $18.94 per share. The transaction valued at 37,880 led to the insider holds 58,379 shares of the business.

TYSON MITCHELL G sold 2,000 shares of PLAB for $33,060 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 60,379 shares after completing the transaction at $16.53 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, TYSON MITCHELL G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $15.00 each. As a result, the insider received 30,000 and left with 62,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Photronics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLAB has reached a high of $25.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.07.

Shares Statistics:

PLAB traded an average of 609.15K shares per day over the past three months and 778.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.84M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PLAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 1.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and $1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $2.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $210M to a low estimate of $210M. As of the current estimate, Photronics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $181.29M, an estimated increase of 15.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $824.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $824.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $824.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $663.76M, up 24.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $872.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $875M and the low estimate is $870M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.