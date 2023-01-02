As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Qumu Corporation (QUMU) offers stability

The closing price of Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) was $0.89 for the day, up 1.55% from the previous closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0136 from its previous closing price. On the day, 280458 shares were traded. QUMU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8940 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8801.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QUMU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on February 08, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Bentley Rose bought 36,646 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 37,308 led to the insider holds 49,882 shares of the business.

OLSON ROBERT F bought 10,000 shares of QUMU for $11,100 on May 23. The Director now owns 131,560 shares after completing the transaction at $1.11 per share. On May 20, another insider, OLSON ROBERT F, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,261 and bolstered with 121,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QUMU now has a Market Capitalization of 15.78M and an Enterprise Value of 11.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.95.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QUMU is 1.27, which has changed by -59.36% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -19.95% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QUMU has reached a high of $2.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7356, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9428.

Shares Statistics:

QUMU traded an average of 147.01K shares per day over the past three months and 732.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.96M. Insiders hold about 5.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QUMU as of Dec 14, 2022 were 44k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 51.52k on Nov 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.25% and a Short% of Float of 0.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.5M to a low estimate of $5.15M. As of the current estimate, Qumu Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.91M, an estimated decrease of -10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.32M, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of -$10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.15M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QUMU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.02M, down -13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.2M and the low estimate is $21.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.