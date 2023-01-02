As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) offers stability

The closing price of Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE: TPB) was $21.63 for the day, up 5.51% from the previous closing price of $20.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 342916 shares were traded. TPB stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.30.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TPB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $22 from $28 previously.

On October 28, 2020, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $39 to $43.

On October 05, 2020, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $38.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on October 05, 2020, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Diao H.C. Charles sold 17,206 shares for $28.92 per share. The transaction valued at 497,598 led to the insider holds 7,672 shares of the business.

Diao H.C. Charles sold 11,000 shares of TPB for $313,940 on May 13. The Director now owns 24,878 shares after completing the transaction at $28.54 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Standard General L.P., who serves as the Former 10% Owner of the company, sold 680,000 shares for $28.65 each. As a result, the insider received 19,482,000 and left with 1,569,056 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Turning’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPB has reached a high of $38.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.52.

Shares Statistics:

TPB traded an average of 175.19K shares per day over the past three months and 270.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TPB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 748.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 809.22k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, TPB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $2.74, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.92 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.2M to a low estimate of $106.2M. As of the current estimate, Turning Point Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.9M, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.86M, a decrease of -7.10% less than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $97.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $411M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $407.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $409.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $405.11M, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $426.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $427.6M and the low estimate is $425M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.