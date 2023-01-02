BAH (Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) closed at $104.52 up 0.32% from its previous closing price of $104.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 470537 shares were traded. BAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 07, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $95.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $83 to $102.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Crowe Richard sold 2,573 shares for $100.00 per share. The transaction valued at 257,300 led to the insider holds 14,278 shares of the business.

Thompson Elizabeth M sold 7,285 shares of BAH for $728,500 on Oct 18. The EVP & Chief People Officer now owns 21,465 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Barnes Melody C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,806 shares for $92.94 each. As a result, the insider received 167,850 and left with 16,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Booz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAH has reached a high of $112.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BAH has traded an average of 998.65K shares per day and 612.08k over the past ten days. A total of 132.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BAH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 1.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.43%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BAH is 1.72, from 1.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.37. EPS for the following year is $4.87, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.13 and $4.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.37B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.81B and the low estimate is $9.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.