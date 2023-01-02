Considering Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) closed at $0.30 in the last session, down -3.23% from day before closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 276430 shares were traded. BLBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3460 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2605.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLBX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Balestri Ray bought 8,183 shares for $1.27 per share. The transaction valued at 10,392 led to the insider holds 125,366 shares of the business.

WINSPEAR ROBERT L bought 4,521 shares of BLBX for $5,877 on Jun 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 173,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.30 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, WINSPEAR ROBERT L, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,479 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,051 and bolstered with 168,479 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLBX has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4486, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3736.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLBX traded on average about 26.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 55.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 13.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.67M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.11M, down -8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.03M and the low estimate is $9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 87.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.