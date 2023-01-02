Considering LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $161.51 in the prior trading day, LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) closed at $161.69, up 0.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 264298 shares were traded. LHCG stock price reached its highest trading level at $161.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $160.96.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LHCG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on April 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $170 from $172 previously.

On October 26, 2021, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $209 to $150.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LHC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 79.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LHCG has reached a high of $169.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $112.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 165.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 163.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 335.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 326.57k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.59M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LHCG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 2.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.94% and a Short% of Float of 12.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.67 and $4.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.84. EPS for the following year is $5.61, with 11 analysts recommending between $7.72 and $4.45.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $611.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $632.61M to a low estimate of $582M. As of the current estimate, LHC Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $568.5M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $623.58M, an increase of 6.90% less than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $637.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $612.01M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LHCG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.66B and the low estimate is $2.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.