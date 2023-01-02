Considering Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $15.70 in the prior trading day, Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) closed at $15.54, down -1.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 356060 shares were traded. PRMW stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.46.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRMW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 139.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 08, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $21.

On September 22, 2020, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on September 22, 2020, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when STANBROOK STEVEN P bought 13,358 shares for $13.09 per share. The transaction valued at 174,789 led to the insider holds 86,533 shares of the business.

Harrington Thomas bought 39,000 shares of PRMW for $509,691 on Sep 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 324,053 shares after completing the transaction at $13.07 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Wells Jay, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $13.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 138,100 and bolstered with 215,871 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRMW has reached a high of $17.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 871.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 513.36k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 161.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.63M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PRMW’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.24, compared to 0.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 9 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $580.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $588M to a low estimate of $572.2M. As of the current estimate, Primo Water Corporation’s year-ago sales were $550.8M, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $537.6M, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $551M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $521.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRMW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.