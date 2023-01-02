Considering Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) closed at $0.56 in the last session, up 4.50% from day before closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0241 from its previous closing price. On the day, 683415 shares were traded. VISL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5302.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VISL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Miller Carleton M bought 139,514 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 80,179 led to the insider holds 4,583,912 shares of the business.

Miller Carleton M bought 111,094 shares of VISL for $54,803 on Dec 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,444,398 shares after completing the transaction at $0.49 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Miller Carleton M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 94,020 shares for $0.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,465 and bolstered with 4,333,304 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VISL has reached a high of $1.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4138, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6057.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VISL traded on average about 273.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 654.4k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.72M. Insiders hold about 6.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VISL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VISL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.88M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.65M and the low estimate is $41.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.