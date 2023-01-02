Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) was $94.74 for the day, down -1.58% from the previous closing price of $96.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 351541 shares were traded. CBRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CBRL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $105.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $109 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Daily Laura A sold 1,700 shares for $117.28 per share. The transaction valued at 199,376 led to the insider holds 14,462 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cracker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBRL has reached a high of $139.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.78.

Shares Statistics:

CBRL traded an average of 448.08K shares per day over the past three months and 383.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.78M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBRL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.73M, compared to 2.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.46% and a Short% of Float of 12.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.30, CBRL has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.07. The current Payout Ratio is 103.10% for CBRL, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 21, 1993 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $2.16 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.82 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.55. EPS for the following year is $7.67, with 8 analysts recommending between $8.59 and $7.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.27B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.7B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.