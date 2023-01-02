DFIN (Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $38.65, down -2.99% from its previous closing price of $39.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 273981 shares were traded. DFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DFIN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 107.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 05, 2020, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $22.

On May 27, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on May 27, 2020, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Leib Daniel sold 20,000 shares for $37.09 per share. The transaction valued at 741,769 led to the insider holds 586,034 shares of the business.

Leib Daniel sold 20,000 shares of DFIN for $863,534 on Aug 11. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 606,034 shares after completing the transaction at $43.18 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Gardella David A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 74,265 shares for $42.17 each. As a result, the insider received 3,131,443 and left with 157,465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Donnelley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DFIN has reached a high of $48.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DFIN traded 185.08K shares on average per day over the past three months and 261.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.93M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DFIN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.54% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.03 and $4.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.03. EPS for the following year is $4.23, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.01 and $3.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $900.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $897.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $898.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $993.3M, down -9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $915.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $940.6M and the low estimate is $894.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.