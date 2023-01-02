FMNB (Farmers National Banc Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $14.30 in the prior trading day, Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) closed at $14.12, down -1.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 468547 shares were traded. FMNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FMNB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 05, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15.50 to $14.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Helmick Kevin J bought 33 shares for $15.09 per share. The transaction valued at 498 led to the insider holds 127,566 shares of the business.

Wenick Mark J bought 200 shares of FMNB for $2,966 on Nov 30. The EVP/ Chief Wealth Mgr now owns 21,711 shares after completing the transaction at $14.83 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Helmick Kevin J, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 36 shares for $13.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 503 and bolstered with 127,533 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Farmers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMNB has reached a high of $20.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 128.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 140.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 33.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.20M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FMNB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 488.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.60M, compared to 443.63k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FMNB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.44, compared to 0.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.65. The current Payout Ratio is 39.40% for FMNB, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 08, 2004 when the company split stock in a 102:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.14 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $44.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.7M to a low estimate of $42.3M. As of the current estimate, Farmers National Banc Corp.’s year-ago sales were $39.24M, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.23M, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $171.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $167.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $169.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $146.18M, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $207.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $208.6M and the low estimate is $206M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.