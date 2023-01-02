Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX: GAU) closed the day trading at $0.52 up 0.46% from the previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0024 from its previous closing price. On the day, 262807 shares were traded. GAU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5255 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5011.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GAU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.00 and its Current Ratio is at 16.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GAU has reached a high of $0.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5314, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4818.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GAU traded about 471.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GAU traded about 1.31M shares per day. A total of 224.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.23M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.30% and a Short% of Float of 0.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $392.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $392.22M and the low estimate is $392.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.