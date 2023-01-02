HHC (The Howard Hughes Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 273039 shares were traded. HHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.82.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on July 26, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On January 31, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $125.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,019 shares for $74.68 per share. The transaction valued at 76,099 led to the insider holds 15,895,135 shares of the business.

Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 5,135 shares of HHC for $383,379 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 15,894,116 shares after completing the transaction at $74.66 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Pershing Square Capital Manage, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 31,423 shares for $74.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,336,929 and bolstered with 15,888,981 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 158.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HHC has reached a high of $105.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HHC traded on average about 316.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 252.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.42M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 2.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 8.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.05 and a low estimate of $1.61, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.66 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.22. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.83 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $521.95M, up 184.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $901.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $944.6M and the low estimate is $858M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -39.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.