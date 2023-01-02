How is AerCap Holdings N.V.’s (NYSE: AER) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) closed at $58.32 in the last session, up 0.78% from day before closing price of $57.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 483477 shares were traded. AER stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.34.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AER’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on January 07, 2022, initiated with a Positive rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On March 12, 2021, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $54 to $75.

Stephens Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on March 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $88.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AER has reached a high of $69.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AER traded on average about 871.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 657.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 240.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 239.23M. Shares short for AER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 4.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $2.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.96 and $6.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.04. EPS for the following year is $8.02, with 4 analysts recommending between $8.92 and $7.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.64B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.52B. As of the current estimate, AerCap Holdings N.V.’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated increase of 28.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.68B, an increase of 25.40% less than the figure of $28.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.87B, up 40.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.44B and the low estimate is $6.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.