How is Assure Holdings Corp.’s (NASDAQ: IONM) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) closed at $0.26 in the last session, down -7.04% from day before closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0197 from its previous closing price. On the day, 340766 shares were traded. IONM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2555.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IONM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Parsons Preston T sold 97,000 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 24,275 led to the insider holds 4,228,998 shares of the business.

Farlinger John bought 70,615 shares of IONM for $42,369 on Nov 18. The CEO now owns 220,847 shares after completing the transaction at $0.60 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Price John C, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 67,713 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 40,628 and bolstered with 81,413 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONM has reached a high of $8.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4811, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8511.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IONM traded on average about 104.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 192.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.97M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IONM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 28k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 50.95k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.15% and a Short% of Float of 0.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8M to a low estimate of $7M. As of the current estimate, Assure Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $8.55M, an estimated decrease of -14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.27M, an increase of 16.70% over than the figure of -$14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.19M, down -14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.62M and the low estimate is $46.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 93.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.