How is Calix Inc.’s (NYSE: CALX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $68.66 in the prior trading day, Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) closed at $68.43, down -0.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 264537 shares were traded. CALX stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.29.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CALX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 211.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 22, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $88 from $82 previously.

On April 12, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

Northland Capital Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on April 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Collins John Matthew sold 5,000 shares for $70.65 per share. The transaction valued at 353,250 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Matthews Michael sold 2,000 shares of CALX for $144,660 on Nov 02. The Director now owns 64,000 shares after completing the transaction at $72.33 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, SINDELAR CORY, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $74.52 each. As a result, the insider received 223,560 and left with 69,848 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Calix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 96.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 56.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CALX has reached a high of $80.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 530.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 377.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.23M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CALX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 1.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $238.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $245.93M to a low estimate of $218.39M. As of the current estimate, Calix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $176.42M, an estimated increase of 35.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $236.37M, an increase of 27.80% less than the figure of $35.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $244.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $211.11M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CALX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $869.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $821.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $859.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $679.39M, up 26.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $985.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $937.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.