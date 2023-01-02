How is National Storage Affiliates Trust’s (NYSE: NSA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $36.61 in the prior trading day, National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) closed at $36.12, down -1.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 477722 shares were traded. NSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NSA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 99.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $45 from $62 previously.

On November 08, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $48 to $42.

On October 17, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $43.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on October 17, 2022, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Nordhagen Arlen Dale bought 12,000 shares for $36.73 per share. The transaction valued at 440,760 led to the insider holds 4,098,351 shares of the business.

Nordhagen Arlen Dale bought 21,500 shares of NSA for $790,555 on Dec 16. The Executive Chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares after completing the transaction at $36.77 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Meisinger Chad LeRoy, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $39.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 992,750 and bolstered with 95,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSA has reached a high of $70.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 724.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 805.99k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 91.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.92M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 5.73%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NSA’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.35, compared to 2.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.69.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.16 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $191M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $191.6M to a low estimate of $190.4M. As of the current estimate, National Storage Affiliates Trust’s year-ago sales were $150.84M, an estimated increase of 26.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.3M, an increase of 10.80% less than the figure of $26.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $193.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $744.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $739.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $741.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $585.67M, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $806.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $829.8M and the low estimate is $784.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.