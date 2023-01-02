I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Gentex Corporation (GNTX).

After finishing at $27.38 in the prior trading day, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) closed at $27.27, down -0.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 705560 shares were traded. GNTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.11.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GNTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $26 from $24 previously.

Seaport Global Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Downing Steven R bought 10,000 shares for $25.74 per share. The transaction valued at 257,400 led to the insider holds 118,506 shares of the business.

Wallace James H sold 14,000 shares of GNTX for $364,547 on Oct 31. The Director now owns 14,709 shares after completing the transaction at $26.04 per share. On May 20, another insider, GOODE GARY F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,845 shares for $30.17 each. As a result, the insider received 85,838 and left with 27,861 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gentex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNTX has reached a high of $36.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 992.53k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 234.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.47M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GNTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 3.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GNTX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.48, compared to 0.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71. The current Payout Ratio is 35.20% for GNTX, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $494.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $512.08M to a low estimate of $477.3M. As of the current estimate, Gentex Corporation’s year-ago sales were $399.6M, an estimated increase of 23.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $499M, an increase of 18.90% less than the figure of $23.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $533.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $461.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $1.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.