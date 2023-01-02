I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Seritage Growth Properties (SRG).

The price of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) closed at $11.83 in the last session, up 0.42% from day before closing price of $11.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 495087 shares were traded. SRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SRG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 6,152 shares for $12.03 per share. The transaction valued at 74,026 led to the insider holds 15,748,857 shares of the business.

LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 15,140 shares of SRG for $177,922 on Nov 11. The 10% Owner now owns 15,755,009 shares after completing the transaction at $11.75 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, LAMPERT EDWARD S, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 83,314 shares for $11.56 each. As a result, the insider received 962,960 and left with 15,770,149 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRG has reached a high of $14.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SRG traded on average about 671.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 307.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.44M. Insiders hold about 28.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SRG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.93M with a Short Ratio of 8.18M, compared to 7.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.94% and a Short% of Float of 29.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.