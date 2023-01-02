In spite of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:SWX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $61.88, down -1.06% from its previous closing price of $62.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 351640 shares were traded. SWX stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SWX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $65 from $87 previously.

On June 09, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $100.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Cardenas Jose A sold 1,360 shares for $89.11 per share. The transaction valued at 121,194 led to the insider holds 25,810 shares of the business.

DeBonis Eric sold 3,500 shares of SWX for $322,078 on Jun 02. The SVP/Exec Operations Advisor now owns 9,264 shares after completing the transaction at $92.02 per share. On May 31, another insider, DeBonis Eric, who serves as the SVP/Exec Operations Advisor of the company, sold 2,700 shares for $93.19 each. As a result, the insider received 251,613 and left with 3,788 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Southwest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWX has reached a high of $95.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.03.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SWX traded 593.95K shares on average per day over the past three months and 637.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SWX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 2.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.26, SWX has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.95.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $1.82 and low estimates of $1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.41 and $3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.16. EPS for the following year is $4.78, with 6 analysts recommending between $5 and $4.49.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.04B. As of the current estimate, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $836.43M, an estimated increase of 28.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, an increase of 12.10% less than the figure of $28.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.17B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.68B, up 24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.03B and the low estimate is $4.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.