In the case of Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), what’s next?

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) closed the day trading at $23.92 down -0.79% from the previous closing price of $24.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 270434 shares were traded. IBCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IBCP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 17, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Mohr Gavin A. bought 2,000 shares for $21.30 per share. The transaction valued at 42,609 led to the insider holds 10,055 shares of the business.

TWAROZYNSKI JAMES J sold 2,500 shares of IBCP for $51,177 on Jul 28. The Senior Vice President now owns 8,409 shares after completing the transaction at $20.47 per share. On May 17, another insider, Kimball Stefanie M, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 2,239 shares for $19.43 each. As a result, the insider received 43,499 and left with 59,882 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Independent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBCP has reached a high of $26.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IBCP traded about 75.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IBCP traded about 121.92k shares per day. A total of 21.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.14M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IBCP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 473.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 511.2k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.73%.

Dividends & Splits

IBCP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.81 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.51. The current Payout Ratio is 30.30% for IBCP, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.04 and $2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.89. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.64.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $41.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.4M to a low estimate of $41.2M. As of the current estimate, Independent Bank Corporation’s year-ago sales were $42.3M, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.11M, an increase of 24.60% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.64M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $152.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $150.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $151.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $175.82M, down -13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $167.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $169.8M and the low estimate is $165.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.