In What Direction Will Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) was $34.20 for the day, down -0.23% from the previous closing price of $34.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 352286 shares were traded. MCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MCY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on October 29, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Little Joshua Eric bought 400 shares for $33.16 per share. The transaction valued at 13,264 led to the insider holds 2,500 shares of the business.

Little Joshua Eric bought 100 shares of MCY for $4,733 on May 19. The Director now owns 2,100 shares after completing the transaction at $47.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCY has reached a high of $56.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.40.

Shares Statistics:

MCY traded an average of 359.30K shares per day over the past three months and 348.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.57M. Insiders hold about 52.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MCY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 0.85M, compared to 1.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.52, MCY has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.27. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.07.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.5 and -$1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.99B, down -7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.4B and the low estimate is $4.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.