In What Direction Will Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) Stock Goes From Here?

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) closed the day trading at $156.44 down -0.22% from the previous closing price of $156.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 719004 shares were traded. DGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $155.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DGX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $125 from $145 previously.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $175 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when RING TIMOTHY M sold 2,025 shares for $152.50 per share. The transaction valued at 308,812 led to the insider holds 24,149 shares of the business.

Doherty Catherine T. sold 40,765 shares of DGX for $6,081,262 on Nov 28. The SVP, Regional Businesses now owns 67,733 shares after completing the transaction at $149.18 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, RING TIMOTHY M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $144.06 each. As a result, the insider received 288,120 and left with 24,149 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Quest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DGX has reached a high of $174.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 148.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 137.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DGX traded about 1.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DGX traded about 1.08M shares per day. A total of 116.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.07M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DGX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.00M, compared to 5.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.29% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Dividends & Splits

DGX’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.64, up from 2.30 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.90. The current Payout Ratio is 24.60% for DGX, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.96 and a low estimate of $1.75, while EPS last year was $3.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.09, with high estimates of $2.34 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.95 and $9.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.81. EPS for the following year is $8.53, with 13 analysts recommending between $8.87 and $8.25.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $2.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.28B to a low estimate of $2.21B. As of the current estimate, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.74B, an estimated decrease of -18.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.18B, a decrease of -16.40% over than the figure of -$18.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.15B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.79B, down -9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.99B and the low estimate is $8.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.