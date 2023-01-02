In What Direction Will RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) was $18.64 for the day, up 0.59% from the previous closing price of $18.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 275594 shares were traded. RMAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RMAX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $33.50 from $40 previously.

On July 21, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $41.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 01, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $44.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Peterson Adam K bought 39,368 shares for $18.24 per share. The transaction valued at 718,072 led to the insider holds 2,371,051 shares of the business.

Peterson Adam K bought 15,000 shares of RMAX for $266,700 on Dec 28. The 10% Owner now owns 2,331,683 shares after completing the transaction at $17.78 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Peterson Adam K, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $18.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 279,300 and bolstered with 2,316,683 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RE/MAX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMAX has reached a high of $31.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.69.

Shares Statistics:

RMAX traded an average of 166.78K shares per day over the past three months and 233.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.57M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RMAX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 592.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.62M, compared to 619.31k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, RMAX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.54.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and $2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.33. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $2.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $91M to a low estimate of $86.51M. As of the current estimate, RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $91M, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.51M, a decrease of -3.00% less than the figure of -$2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.02M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $362.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $355.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $358.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $329.7M, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $366.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $372M and the low estimate is $358.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.