Invest in BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF) closed at $103.79 in the last session, up 0.48% from day before closing price of $103.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 273173 shares were traded. BOKF stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.46.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BOKF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2021, Hovde Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $99 to $93.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $62 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when BALL C FRED JR sold 300 shares for $103.54 per share. The transaction valued at 31,062 led to the insider holds 2,025 shares of the business.

Maun Marc sold 2,012 shares of BOKF for $212,199 on Nov 08. The EVP – Regional Banking now owns 18,508 shares after completing the transaction at $105.47 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, NELL STEVEN E, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $109.07 each. As a result, the insider received 218,140 and left with 56,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BOK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOKF has reached a high of $120.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BOKF traded on average about 221.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 238.52k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 67.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BOKF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 790.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 853.25k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BOKF is 2.16, which was 2.09 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.50. The current Payout Ratio is 23.00% for BOKF, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 05, 2004 when the company split stock in a 103:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.27 and a low estimate of $1.85, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.05, with high estimates of $2.33 and low estimates of $1.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.46 and $6.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.04. EPS for the following year is $8.35, with 9 analysts recommending between $9.47 and $7.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $490.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $510.93M to a low estimate of $451.9M. As of the current estimate, BOK Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $434.52M, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $489.75M, an increase of 37.50% over than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $523.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $458.59M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOKF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.87B, down -4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.14B and the low estimate is $1.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.