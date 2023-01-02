Invest in Cognex Corporation (CGNX) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) closed at $47.11 in the last session, down -0.86% from day before closing price of $47.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 499154 shares were traded. CGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CGNX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On November 22, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $50.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on August 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when KRANTZ THEODOR sold 76,800 shares for $51.60 per share. The transaction valued at 3,962,595 led to the insider holds 36,108 shares of the business.

KRANTZ THEODOR sold 52,000 shares of CGNX for $2,600,000 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 36,108 shares after completing the transaction at $50.00 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, SUN ANTHONY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $50.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,500,441 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGNX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.98B and an Enterprise Value of 7.54B. As of this moment, Cognex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.05.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CGNX is 1.55, which has changed by -38.76% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -19.95% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CGNX has reached a high of $80.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CGNX traded on average about 832.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 710.97k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 173.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CGNX as of Dec 14, 2022 were 5.02M with a Short Ratio of 5.02M, compared to 4.76M on Nov 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CGNX is 0.28, which was 0.26 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.38. The current Payout Ratio is 21.20% for CGNX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $245.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $254M to a low estimate of $232.39M. As of the current estimate, Cognex Corporation’s year-ago sales were $244.06M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $238.67M, a decrease of -15.50% less than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $251.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $224.06M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $999.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $927.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.