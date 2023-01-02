Invest in HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $240.38 in the prior trading day, HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) closed at $239.96, down -0.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 710346 shares were traded. HCA stock price reached its highest trading level at $240.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $237.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HCA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on July 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $160 from $233 previously.

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $240.

Bernstein Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $273 to $271.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when MOORE A BRUCE JR sold 10,000 shares for $224.07 per share. The transaction valued at 2,240,690 led to the insider holds 30,807 shares of the business.

Sowell Joseph A III sold 12,946 shares of HCA for $2,889,304 on Oct 28. The SVP; Chief Development Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $223.18 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Hall Charles J, who serves as the Group President of the company, sold 9,838 shares for $223.50 each. As a result, the insider received 2,198,793 and left with 199,883 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HCA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCA has reached a high of $279.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $164.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 229.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 215.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 892.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 285.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HCA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.68M, compared to 4.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HCA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.48, compared to 2.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5 and a low estimate of $4.55, while EPS last year was $4.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.34, with high estimates of $4.69 and low estimates of $3.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.8 and $16.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.1. EPS for the following year is $18.32, with 22 analysts recommending between $20.75 and $17.53.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $15.59B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.16B to a low estimate of $15.22B. As of the current estimate, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.06B, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.44B, an increase of 4.80% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.91B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.75B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.39B and the low estimate is $62.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.