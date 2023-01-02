Invest in Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) closed at $1.59 in the last session, up 6.00% from day before closing price of $1.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 678211 shares were traded. ONDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ONDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on February 16, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On December 23, 2020, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Bushey Thomas sold 72,804 shares for $1.67 per share. The transaction valued at 121,801 led to the insider holds 326,052 shares of the business.

Bushey Thomas sold 49,970 shares of ONDS for $88,597 on Dec 22. The Director now owns 231,659 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Bushey Thomas, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 54,902 shares for $1.87 each. As a result, the insider received 102,886 and left with 114,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONDS has reached a high of $8.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7779, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9629.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ONDS traded on average about 343.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 645.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.80M. Insiders hold about 16.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ONDS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 4.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.75% and a Short% of Float of 10.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.93 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91M, up 159.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.95M and the low estimate is $41.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 525.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.