Investing in Atkore Inc. (ATKR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Atkore Inc.’s stock clocked out at $113.42, down -0.10% from its previous closing price of $113.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 273064 shares were traded. ATKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATKR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $146.

On October 19, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $110.

On March 18, 2021, CJS Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Market Outperform rating and target price of $90.CJS Securities initiated its Market Outperform rating on March 18, 2021, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Kelly Daniel S sold 11,557 shares for $123.09 per share. The transaction valued at 1,422,590 led to the insider holds 24,206 shares of the business.

Kelly Daniel S sold 2,343 shares of ATKR for $287,179 on Nov 30. The VP, General Counsel and Sec. now owns 35,763 shares after completing the transaction at $122.57 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Kelly Daniel S, who serves as the VP, General Counsel and Sec. of the company, sold 100 shares for $122.50 each. As a result, the insider received 12,250 and left with 38,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Atkore’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATKR has reached a high of $128.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATKR traded 485.42K shares on average per day over the past three months and 362.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.42M. Shares short for ATKR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.73M, compared to 2.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.75% and a Short% of Float of 7.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.1 and a low estimate of $4.9, while EPS last year was $4.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.83, with high estimates of $3.72 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.1 and $20.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.01. EPS for the following year is $13.4, with 5 analysts recommending between $14.15 and $12.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $978.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $990.1M to a low estimate of $969.63M. As of the current estimate, Atkore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $923.73M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.93B, up 31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.76B and the low estimate is $3.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.