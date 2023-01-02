Investing in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s stock clocked out at $12.37, down -0.72% from its previous closing price of $12.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 498452 shares were traded. NMFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NMFC’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.50.

On March 05, 2021, Hovde Group started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $13.50.Hovde Group initiated its Market Perform rating on March 05, 2021, with a $13.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Arnold Rome G. III bought 10,000 shares for $12.05 per share. The transaction valued at 120,481 led to the insider holds 51,210 shares of the business.

Weinstein Adam bought 19,936 shares of NMFC for $256,911 on Sep 06. The EVP, CAO and Director now owns 395,643 shares after completing the transaction at $12.89 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Ogens David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,600 shares for $12.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 33,580 and bolstered with 123,452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMFC has reached a high of $14.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NMFC traded 367.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 471.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.78M. Insiders hold about 10.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NMFC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 989.3k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.24, NMFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.47.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $74.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.61M to a low estimate of $71.87M. As of the current estimate, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s year-ago sales were $66.71M, an estimated increase of 12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.4M, an increase of 12.00% less than the figure of $12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.05M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NMFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $297.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $285.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $293.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.96M, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $308.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $332.83M and the low estimate is $291.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.