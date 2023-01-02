Investing in Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Oncorus Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.25, down -0.74% from its previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0018 from its previous closing price. On the day, 348808 shares were traded. ONCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2411.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ONCR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on March 16, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On October 27, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.

On October 27, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 27, 2020, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Flynn James E sold 138,872 shares for $0.27 per share. The transaction valued at 37,495 led to the insider holds 284,697 shares of the business.

Flynn James E sold 141,753 shares of ONCR for $36,856 on Dec 29. The Possible Member of 10% Group now owns 299,917 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Flynn James E, who serves as the Possible Member of 10% Group of the company, sold 55,610 shares for $0.25 each. As a result, the insider received 13,902 and left with 315,455 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONCR has reached a high of $5.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5055, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1074.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ONCR traded 99.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 179.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.66M. Insiders hold about 8.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ONCR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 481.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 427.57k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.7, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.62 and -$2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.78. EPS for the following year is -$1.96, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.96 and -$2.81.