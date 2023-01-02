Investing in Tata Motors Limited (TTM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) closed at $23.11 down -0.43% from its previous closing price of $23.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 708467 shares were traded. TTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.94.

For a deeper understanding of Tata Motors Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

As of this moment, Tata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04.

Over the past 52 weeks, TTM has reached a high of $35.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.91.

For the past three months, TTM has traded an average of 867.46K shares per day and 1.03M over the past ten days. A total of 664.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 565.59M. Insiders hold about 41.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TTM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 4.34M on Sep 14, 2022.

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.