Investing in TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) closed at $18.17 up 0.28% from its previous closing price of $18.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 468819 shares were traded. TMST stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TimkenSteel Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2021, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Garcia Ken V bought 22,645 shares for $17.79 per share. The transaction valued at 402,961 led to the insider holds 66,665 shares of the business.

Garcia Ken V bought 3,685 shares of TMST for $66,060 on May 11. The Director now owns 44,020 shares after completing the transaction at $17.93 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TimkenSteel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMST has reached a high of $26.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TMST has traded an average of 497.52K shares per day and 781.54k over the past ten days. A total of 46.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.97M. Insiders hold about 19.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TMST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.44M, compared to 3.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.31% and a Short% of Float of 10.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.65 and $2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.73. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.09 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $335.65M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $354.2M to a low estimate of $317.1M. As of the current estimate, TimkenSteel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $330.2M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $315.55M, a decrease of -6.70% less than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $336.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $294.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.