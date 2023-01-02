Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $100.89 in the prior trading day, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) closed at $100.80, down -0.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 264937 shares were traded. AAWW stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AAWW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when DIETRICH JOHN W sold 39,463 shares for $84.13 per share. The transaction valued at 3,320,101 led to the insider holds 64,989 shares of the business.

Kokas Adam Richard sold 9,975 shares of AAWW for $882,289 on Mar 21. The EVP, GC & Secty. now owns 33,356 shares after completing the transaction at $88.45 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Steen Michael, who serves as the EVP & CMO of the company, sold 6,688 shares for $87.50 each. As a result, the insider received 585,200 and left with 68,451 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Atlas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAWW has reached a high of $101.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 421.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 383.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.04M. Shares short for AAWW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 3.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.25% and a Short% of Float of 16.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.7 and a low estimate of $3.47, while EPS last year was $4.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.09, with high estimates of $6.78 and low estimates of $5.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.71 and $15.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.42. EPS for the following year is $14.13, with 6 analysts recommending between $18.1 and $8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAWW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.03B, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.81B and the low estimate is $3.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.