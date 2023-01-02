Is Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $67.82 in the prior trading day, Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) closed at $67.26, down -0.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 457576 shares were traded. GGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.60.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GGG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 332.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 31, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $75.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on March 31, 2021, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Wordell Angela F sold 2,700 shares for $70.37 per share. The transaction valued at 190,006 led to the insider holds 12,372 shares of the business.

Johnson Jeffrey P. sold 54,000 shares of GGG for $3,790,319 on Nov 23. The President, Electric Motor Div now owns 30,482 shares after completing the transaction at $70.19 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Chambers Caroline M, who serves as the President, EMEA of the company, sold 19,041 shares for $69.95 each. As a result, the insider received 1,331,954 and left with 48,599 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Graco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGG has reached a high of $81.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 832.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 587.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 169.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GGG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.30M, compared to 2.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GGG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.73, compared to 0.94 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.16. The current Payout Ratio is 30.50% for GGG, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 27, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $2.74, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.05 and $2.42.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $551.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $581.96M to a low estimate of $531.8M. As of the current estimate, Graco Inc.’s year-ago sales were $539.62M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $506.73M, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $543.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $483M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $2.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.