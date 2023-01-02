Is this a Prime Time To acquire AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) stock

The price of AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) closed at $4.11 in the last session, down -1.44% from day before closing price of $4.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 279480 shares were traded. AVPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0850.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 370.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on November 04, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On March 21, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $7.

On January 11, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 11, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVPT has reached a high of $6.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4020, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7361.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVPT traded on average about 638.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 521.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 180.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.80M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AVPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.34M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 7.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $62.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $63M to a low estimate of $62M. As of the current estimate, AvePoint Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.93M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.1M, an increase of 17.20% over than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $232.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $230M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $231.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $191.91M, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $279.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $289.7M and the low estimate is $273M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.