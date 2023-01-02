Is this a Prime Time To acquire Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 360325 shares were traded. GTES stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GTES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $13.50 from $15 previously.

On June 01, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Neely Wilson S bought 3,000 shares for $10.84 per share. The transaction valued at 32,505 led to the insider holds 37,103 shares of the business.

Blackstone Inc sold 13,750,000 shares of GTES for $208,175,000 on Mar 30. The 10% Owner now owns 268,295 shares after completing the transaction at $15.14 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 13,750,000 shares for $15.14 each. As a result, the insider received 208,175,000 and left with 268,295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gates’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTES has reached a high of $16.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 794.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 689.71k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 282.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.58M. Shares short for GTES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 2.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.26 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $889.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $936.45M to a low estimate of $845M. As of the current estimate, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s year-ago sales were $854.21M, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $875.76M, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $909.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $832M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.47B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.77B and the low estimate is $3.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.