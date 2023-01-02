Is this a Prime Time To acquire Incyte Corporation (INCY) stock

After finishing at $79.48 in the prior trading day, Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) closed at $80.32, up 1.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 697886 shares were traded. INCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.87.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INCY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 03, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $90 to $78.

On July 28, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $76.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on July 28, 2022, with a $76 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Iyengar Vijay K sold 17,324 shares for $80.80 per share. The transaction valued at 1,399,739 led to the insider holds 37,855 shares of the business.

Tray Thomas sold 1,223 shares of INCY for $100,482 on Dec 19. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 16,606 shares after completing the transaction at $82.16 per share. On Jul 22, another insider, Tray Thomas, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,564 shares for $83.13 each. As a result, the insider received 130,015 and left with 17,702 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Incyte’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INCY has reached a high of $84.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 222.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.93M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INCY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.19M with a Short Ratio of 5.59M, compared to 7.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.56 and $2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $4.26, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $3.08.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $842.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $867.9M to a low estimate of $811.28M. As of the current estimate, Incyte Corporation’s year-ago sales were $812.99M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $901.95M, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $981.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $871.24M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.24B and the low estimate is $3.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.