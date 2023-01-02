Is this a Prime Time To acquire Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) stock

The price of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) closed at $88.49 in the last session, down -1.11% from day before closing price of $89.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 488194 shares were traded. NTRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NTRS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on October 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $87 from $104 previously.

On March 30, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $128 to $141.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $152.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Allnutt Lauren E sold 393 shares for $105.61 per share. The transaction valued at 41,505 led to the insider holds 4,534 shares of the business.

Tyler Jason J. sold 1,936 shares of NTRS for $223,802 on Jan 31. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 23,286 shares after completing the transaction at $115.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Northern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRS has reached a high of $135.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NTRS traded on average about 989.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 718.49k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 208.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.28M, compared to 3.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NTRS is 3.00, which was 2.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.47. The current Payout Ratio is 38.00% for NTRS, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 09, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2 and a low estimate of $1.47, while EPS last year was $1.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.63, with high estimates of $1.96 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $6.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.23. EPS for the following year is $7.38, with 16 analysts recommending between $8.45 and $5.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.76B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.71B. As of the current estimate, Northern Trust Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.68B, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.75B, an increase of 3.60% less than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.71B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.5B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.55B and the low estimate is $6.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.