It’s a good day to be an Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) shareholder

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 339278 shares were traded. AKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AKR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 75.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Weight and sets its target price to $16 from $17 previously.

On September 19, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when LUSCOMBE WENDY W sold 807 shares for $15.23 per share. The transaction valued at 12,293 led to the insider holds 37,614 shares of the business.

LUSCOMBE WENDY W sold 800 shares of AKR for $12,042 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 38,421 shares after completing the transaction at $15.05 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, LUSCOMBE WENDY W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $21.18 each. As a result, the insider received 31,765 and left with 33,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKR has reached a high of $22.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AKR traded 634.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 658.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.22M. Shares short for AKR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 2.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.15, AKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.24.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $326.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $268.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $297.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285.9M, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $292.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $328.2M and the low estimate is $267M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.