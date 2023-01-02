It’s a good day to be an Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s stock clocked out at $59.75, up 0.05% from its previous closing price of $59.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682034 shares were traded. AIMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AIMC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on December 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $62 from $50 previously.

On November 01, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $62.

On August 26, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $58.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2022, with a $58 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 239.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIMC has reached a high of $60.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AIMC traded 1.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 465.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.47M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.05% stake in the company. Shares short for AIMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 864.28k with a Short Ratio of 2.66M, compared to 757.29k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, AIMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.41.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.23 and $2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.97. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.98 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $1.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.